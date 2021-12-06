Letter: When 'freedom' trumps responsibility, the word loses its meaning

When I asked a friend why he declined to wear a mask to protect from COVID-19, he answered me in an emotional voice, “It’s about freedom.” The reverential tone of his voice told me he thought of “freedom” as being akin to “salvation,” a state of existence needing no elaboration.

But, as a state of existence, the word “freedom” has no meaning without modifiers. We speak of “freedom from something” or “freedom to do something.”

Freedoms can be detrimental. Freedom from gravity might be exhilarating until we drift off into the stratosphere gasping for breath. Freedom from masks or vaccines might be exhilarating until we’re transported to the ER gasping for breath.

Get your COVID-19 vaccine and wear a mask. Don’t put you friends, elderly parents, children, or yourself at risk to promote an infantile worship of a meaningless word.

