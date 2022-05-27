Letter: When do we act on changing our gun laws?

America’s founding fathers must be turning in their graves as again our country witnesses another in a series of tragic and wanton incidents of gun violence. In enacting the Second Amendment, they could never have conceived of automatic and semi-automatic machines meant for war, not for hunting nor for use against a burglar at the door.

Unfortunately, these war machines are no longer only for military use but are now easily available to the general populace, including to those with issues of mental illness or drug or alcohol dependency.

What more is it going to require before we as a nation quit just sending our heartfelt and well-intentioned thoughts and prayers and start standing up and acting for the changes which must occur? Must the victim be our beloved child, college student, spouse, parent or grandparent before we take action? Or are we ready to demand that our elected leaders enact laws to control this threat to our very existence as a nation?

New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and her government made the difficult and heroic decision to ban, buy back, and destroy automatic and semi-automatic weapons (now legal only in the military) with excellent results.

We Americans have important elections coming up which can increase the potential for necessary change. If you do nothing else, check out your candidates’ positions on this literally life-or-death matter; then seek out those candidates with enough backbone to help us make our nation a secure place to live.

