Letter: When do men take responsibility for abortions?

It seems to be time for the abortion go-around again.

As I listen to Sen. James Lankford go on and on about protecting the unborn, I wonder where he and other male legislators are after that child is born? And where are the men who fathered that child?

Seems we have irresponsible men when it comes to fathering a child. Abortion would go away if those men were held accountable.

I seem to remember one bill introduced which proposed that any woman who had an abortion should be jailed. Apply that to the father and abortion would disappear as very few men would impregnate a woman unless they really wanted to be a father.

Nearly 700 women in the U.S. die in childbirth every year, the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. That in itself says this country doesn't care about women. What a sad commentary on how we do not value women.

We expect women to have the child even when they have been raped, and yet do not support them with adequate health care, child care, education, good jobs, etc. How sad for us as people and as a country.