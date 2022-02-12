Letter: What's the the huge convenience fees on concert tickets?

Would somebody please explain to me why, when I purchase a concert ticket online, instead of paying the $69.50 like it says I end up paying close to 90 bucks? What is this convenience fee or extra charge?

Why don’t they just add onto the price of the ticket so you know exactly how much you’re paying from the start? If I drive to the Tulsa Theater or the BOK Center to purchase the tickets on my own, can I purchase them without this extra fee since I’m doing all the legwork?

I’ve lived in Tulsa since 1965 and I’m not sure how long this has been going on because I don’t remember, but I have seen probably 300 concerts while I’ve been living in Tulsa.

Being retired, it would be worth $50 for me to drive across town and purchase the tickets without this extra charge. And calling it a convenience fee is an outright joke!

If they want it to be convenient, hand-deliver the tickets to my front door and drop off a pizza and a six-pack of beer when you’re doing it. Now that’s what I call convenient.

