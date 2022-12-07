Letter: What's the GOP's plan?

With the results of the 2022 elections in-the-books, will we see leadership from the GOP, or will we see continued complaining?

Numerous times during the campaign I asked the question: What is the Republican plan to address their complaints as to how the Biden Administration was handling a battered world economy’s impact on America? Still waiting to hear from them on this, and while I wait, perhaps they can start by answering these questions

What does the GOP plan to do to fight inflation that is not already being done?

How does the GOP plan to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom?

How will the Republican Party address the high cost of a college education?

Can the GOP come up with a plan to make health care more affordable and available to all Americans?

Is there hope the GOP will do something about the rampant mass shootings?

Will they protect Social Security and Medicare?

Will they allow people personal freedom to be the person they want to be?

America needs answers to these questions.

The Democrats have stepped up and pushed the vaccination program that allowed our economy to free itself from the pandemic. The Democrats, working with some Republicans, got an infrastructure bill passed. Biden’s leadership in the world has brought healing to the damage done during the last administration.

Good governing requires more than negative sound bites. Will the GOP lend a hand in working for America or do they just want to keep complaining?

