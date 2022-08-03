Letter: What's the difference between Sharia law and American theocracy?

Sharia law and the extremist Christian agenda: Both assert religious beliefs should be the law of the land. Sharia law governs Afghanistan. Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Green, among others, claim the church (which church exactly?) should direct the government. The separation of church and state is “junk.”

Afghanistan’s imams are the last word on what is permitted and what is not. Stacked with originalists, the Supreme Court decides what is permitted and what is not, precedent and stare decisis notwithstanding.

Females are objects to be controlled and punished. Sharia law has burkas and strict rules of behavior. We have state-sanctioned womb police and laws that annihilate a woman’s autonomy.

Grounded in religion, Sharia law forbids women to appear publicly without a man. Extremist Christians are working to erase our right to the health care of our choice, to birth control, and to legal care afforded in another state.

When religion directs the government, it’s not democracy. It’s theocracy.

Our founding fathers were well-versed in the horrors of government tied to religion. Oliver Cromwell had his religion, Henry VIII had his, and Bloody Mary had hers. Each inflicted religious devastation upon the English population.

As a result, Thomas Jefferson deemed the Establishment Clause embedded in the First Amendment as a “wall of separation” between church and state. That life begins at conception is a religious belief.

When a female body is state-controlled, a woman is denied human dignity. She becomes a “thing,” an incubator for the state.

