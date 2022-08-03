 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What's the difference between Sharia law and American theocracy?

  • 0

Sharia law and the extremist Christian agenda: Both assert religious beliefs should be the law of the land. Sharia law governs Afghanistan. Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Green, among others, claim the church (which church exactly?) should direct the government. The separation of church and state is “junk.”

Afghanistan’s imams are the last word on what is permitted and what is not. Stacked with originalists, the Supreme Court decides what is permitted and what is not, precedent and stare decisis notwithstanding.

Females are objects to be controlled and punished. Sharia law has burkas and strict rules of behavior. We have state-sanctioned womb police and laws that annihilate a woman’s autonomy.

Grounded in religion, Sharia law forbids women to appear publicly without a man. Extremist Christians are working to erase our right to the health care of our choice, to birth control, and to legal care afforded in another state.

People are also reading…

When religion directs the government, it’s not democracy. It’s theocracy.

Our founding fathers were well-versed in the horrors of government tied to religion. Oliver Cromwell had his religion, Henry VIII had his, and Bloody Mary had hers. Each inflicted religious devastation upon the English population.

As a result, Thomas Jefferson deemed the Establishment Clause embedded in the First Amendment as a “wall of separation” between church and state. That life begins at conception is a religious belief.

When a female body is state-controlled, a woman is denied human dignity. She becomes a “thing,” an incubator for the state.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Tulsa resident David B. Thomas not happy about the Tulsa World's investigation of OHP high speed pursuits, but appreciates the story on Education Secretary Ryan Walters being called out for withholding funds for an education program.

Letter: Put body armor on school students

Letter: Put body armor on school students

"Children are dying and in the most horrific, unthinkable manner. When they leave home in the morning, there is no guarantee they’ll make it home alive," says Broken Arrow resident Cathy J. Hunter.

Letter: Republican Party as we knew it is long gone

Letter: Republican Party as we knew it is long gone

"A lifetime dedicated to the Grand Old Party, former Oklahoma Congressman Mickey Edwards said, 'he no longer considers himself a Republican.' Edwards is now a registered independent," says Cleveland, Okla., resident Cecil Sterne.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert