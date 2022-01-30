 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Whatever happened to the Jenks outlet mall?
Letter: Whatever happened to the Jenks outlet mall?

On my drive to and from work, my eyes are defiled by the site of unfinished work. The subject in question? The “outlet mall” by the river on the outskirts of Jenks.

Has anybody given any idea as to if the project is to ever resume? It will obviously be a knock-down-and-start-over with the sight of rusty girders.

In my times driving by, you see random cars out there doing God knows what, but the project for all purposes seems dead in the water (which putting it by the Arkansas River alone makes that last statement funny given the high rising water the last few years, but I digress).

I challenge the City Council to launch an investigation and to see what can be done with the lease holders and the builders.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

