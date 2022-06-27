 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What would lawmakers think if someone brought a rifle into the Capitol?

A man was arrested in Broken Arrow while carrying an ArmaLite-style rifle and wearing tactical gear. When he went into an AT&T store, the employees ran out the back in fear of their lives.

His brass knuckles and pistol were illegal, but if he had just the rifle, he would have been completely legitimate, thanks to the “constitutional carry” bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law his first day on the job.

What’s wrong with this picture? Send him (minus the illegal items) to the Capitol to greet our lawmakers. Let them see what they created.

