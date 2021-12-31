Letter: What will happen to women if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

After denying abortion, how will you force a woman to take her prenatal vitamins, eat a healthy diet, not drink alcohol, smoke or do drugs? Will the newest laws eventually imprison "at risk" women to protect the baby?

If not, how will you provide a safe place for her to live, transportation, utilities, or food while she carries the child? And after? Do you know the impact you are having on her life?

Will you help her with daycare, doctor and hospital bills, and parenting? How will she juggle job training and working?

Is the intention to make her pay for having sex out of wedlock (what about the father?), or to harvest the child for another family? Has a female's life again been reduced to that of a procreation vessel?

Pregnancy is more dangerous for the mother than birth control or legal abortion, as is childbirth. So, prohibiting abortion values the child's life more than the mother's, and harms poor women far more than rich, as the rich will find a way to get an abortion, if desired or needed.