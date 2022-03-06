 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What other books need to be banned?

The Tulsa World published an editorial about Senator Rob Standridge’s Senate Bill 1142 that would prohibit schools from having books that contain content of a sexual nature (“AG turnabout on books,” Feb. 26). If I parent believes a book violates the bill and submits a written request to the school district superintendent to remove it, failure to do so within 30 days will result in employee dismissal and a lawsuit against the school district.

It appears that the bill’s author has not read the Bible in depth. If he had, he would know that the Bible is full of sexual activity. Thus, one of the first books to be banned will be the text used by state legislators to take their oaths of office.

Basically, this is the old “there-ought-to-be-a law” crowd that is opposed to some book that they do not want their children to read. Assuming that they might come up with a book of which the vast majority agrees should be banned, this group forgets that one of the best ways to get a child – particularly a teenager – to read something is to tell him or her that they cannot do so.

