Letter: What number of COVID-19 deaths is acceptable to Gov. Stitt?
Letter: What number of COVID-19 deaths is acceptable to Gov. Stitt?

I’ve been wondering for a while if Gov. Kevin Stitt all this time has had a number of dead Okies he could live with.

This is the number of people who didn’t need to die from COVID if he had shown any decency, any science- and medicine-based leadership instead of the wackology of the extreme right of the Republican party.

He claimed he was keeping our economy moving. Unless you count filling our hospitals to overflowing, I’m pretty sure these needless deaths will harm our economy.

Instead of trying to save lives, he’s endangered them.

Masking reduces risk. He’s undermined or refused this technique. Vaccines work and help save lives. He’s working against them, too.

Too many good, decent Oklahomans are unnecessarily dead.

