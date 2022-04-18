Letter: What next for abortions? State-sponsored snitch networks

Now that Gov. Stitt and the Republicans have taken over women's health care, obviously we need to take the next step: Investigate every miscarriage that occurs for evidence of the woman attempting to self-abort.

Apparently there is legislation in the works to install the snitch/reward system following the Texas model.

Think of creating East German-style snitches among health care professionals: Any miscarriage that comes through the door is subject to suspicion that the woman did this to herself, subject to financial rewards paid to the doctors and nurse she thought were there to help her.

Let's start with the wives and daughters of the Republicans in the Oklahoma Legislature. Maybe make the policy retroactive.

