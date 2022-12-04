Letter: What lessons do we learn from recent events at TU football?

In a word filled with meanness, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football program was a breath of fresh air… until it wasn’t.

Our players run on the field and take a knee. Not to protest, but to give reverence. Doesn’t have to be God, it can be to whatever they believe in. But it is done respectfully.

They give back to the community. They support our city. They support their college. More importantly, they are a family among themselves.

Young men are led to do these things. These values are taught. It takes a special person to give that football player a pat, even when they made a mistake. We could all learn from that.

But being a good man, a good leader, doesn’t matter in this world of meanness. Only the wins and losses. What a valuable lesson TU just gave to these kids. At Christmas.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.