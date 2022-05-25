Letter: What is the point of bay leaves?

Americans crave the excitement of a well-seasoned meal. According to the National Restaurant Association, sales for United States restaurants are projected to top $899 billion dollars this year.

Fine dining chefs spend decades honing their craft, learning how to tease the palate with a collection of cohesive flavors. Salt and pepper are, of course, staples of the typical meal. Bringing out the natural zest and zing of a steak or the richness of a couscous is the job of a good cook.

Garlic adds an aroma to a dish that helps to awaken the senses. Onion and coriander add a sweetness that can lighten any dish. But what about bay leaves? Why do they exist?

Recipe books instruct us to add bay leaves to soups and stews only to warn us to fish them out at the end. How crazy is this? Add something to a recipe only to take it back out? Is this a cruel joke? I could accept this if the leaf added flavor to the dish but, as Kelly Conaboy of The Awk argues, “they don’t do anything.”

I’ve had plenty of dishes where I’ve thought, “this could use more salt,” but never have I heard someone say, “this could use some bay leaf.” So why exactly do recipes call for the use of bay leaves?

Either the little green leaves add flavor I cannot detect, or Big Bay Leaf is using their bureaucratic influence to sell useless leaves to the masses.

