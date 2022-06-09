 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What is Sen. Lankford's solution to gun violence?

So Sen. James Lankford says it’s not about guns; it’s about people not going to church and watching game videos. So that’s it? He does not feel any laws about gun type, use and ownership need to be made and approved.

So what is his solution? Nothing? Or maybe he should make laws requiring everyone go to church and be thrown into jail if they don’t. Maybe pass laws prohibiting the viewing and ownership of video games and devices. Well, that sure would work.

Senator, look at the statistics. More guns cause more gun use and deaths. Period. Your attitude about guns is promoting the deaths. You are responsible because you have the power to legislate. The people are begging you to act.

