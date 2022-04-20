Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

I don't normally speak out over matters that concern me. But the conflict with Gov. Kevin Stitt and the tribes has my attention.

I'm a member of the Choctaw tribe. I'm sure that the tribes will prevail in the courts without my help, and rightfully so. I wanted to share some of my Choctaw family history to make my point.

No one on this planet gets to choose their birth parents or where their family comes from. I'm proud to be part Choctaw. My grandfather was born on the reservation in McAlester. His father was J.J. McAlester's ranch foreman (a white man) and his mother (a quarter Choctaw) was a teacher in a white man's school, so he and his brother and sister where allowed to attend class there.

At the age of 21, he fled from the tribe because it was frowned upon to be a Indian. He was forced to hide as a white man. Growing up, my grandparents never spoke about the tribe.

I've had to learn on my own about where I come from. My father never joined the tribe. I did a few years ago, but always know that I could. I'm retired now and enjoy free medical care. I wonder how many others never sign up!

The tribes have numbers of how many members they have, but if all Native Americans who haven't banded together in protest against Stitt showed up, what would that number look like?

