Letter: What has happened to the Republican Party?

It wasn’t bad enough for former president Donald Trump to stand on the world stage and embrace the word of Vladimir Putin over that of our country’s intelligence agencies, but now he’s attempting to place blame on President Joe Biden for his own incompetent and dangerous behavior.

When Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Trump to demonstrate support and unity for his country, what was Trump’s response? He demanded that Zelenskyy initiate an investigation of Biden and his family before the United States would provide support for Ukraine and its people. What a pathetic display of misjudgment and lack of leadership.

And now he lavishes praise and admiration on the Russian dictator and congratulates him and claims he’s a genius. How is it possible that this man is the leading candidate for his party’s 2024 nomination for president?

My introduction to politics was as a 12-year-old kid who was intrigued by the 1952 Republican convention and the battle between Robert Taft and Dwight Eisenhower for the presidential nomination. I still have my "I like IKE" button!

What in God's name has happened to the Republican Party?

