Letter: What can we look forward to with continued inflation?

The recent finger pointing by Congress about high gasoline prices is typical partisan politics. Republicans blame President Joe Biden. Democrats blame oil companies. Both are partially correct.

Other factors include the war in Ukraine, high inflation, new policies on leasing and drilling on federal lands, higher demand due to rebounding economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and probably some gouging.

Unlike gasoline, grocery prices rarely decrease except for seasonal produce and temporary sales, followed by a price increase. We also have shrinking product sizes, or "shrinkflation."

A gallon of gas doesn't shrink in size. Housing prices, insurance premiums, sports events, concert and movie tickets, cars, appliances and pharmacy items never decrease in price. Dairy prices have increased 25% since Jan. 1.

This spike in inflation will severely impact the low- and fixed-income people. Will we return to the early 1980's 12-14 % annual inflation, when people just quit buying certain products, resulting in "stagflation?"

Inflation psychology feeds on itself, as people buy a product this week to avoid the higher price next week. Is there any cure? President Richard Nixon imposed price controls in the 1970s, but to no avail. In my next life, I'm coming back as a college football coach.

