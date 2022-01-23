Letter: What aren't our representatives in Congress seeing from Capitol riot?

I am in my mid-80s and never have I seen such anti-democratic actions a in the last few years.

I wonder which word out Oklahoma legislators hate worse: democracy, or Democrat?

I can only assume that our Republican delegation was raised by good families, families that taught them wrong from right and the difference between lies and the truth, and to stand up for fairness.

How could they not see what the whole world saw on Jan. 6, 2021? I can see that they are all delusional – they can look at a rat and see the Easter Bunny.

I will give them some apt quotes.

First: “Dig around your belly button and see if you find a backbone.”

Second: “Silence isn’t always golden; sometimes it’s just plain yellow.”

