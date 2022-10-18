Letter: We've got a republic, but only if we can keep it

We must hold all those who voted in Congress against the vote of the people for the legal transition of power for the duly elected president accountable.
To keep voting for them to be elected or retained in office is a vote against the U.S. Constitution for democracy and a republic. We have a republic if we can keep it.
