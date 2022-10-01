Letter: We've got a long way to go before going all-electric

Before we go to all green, electric transportation, we need to make sure that there is enough wind and solar power to replace current power plants.

Then we would need charging stations statewide – not only on main highways, but in rural areas. Every household would also need a charging outlet.

After all that, how will travel at any long distance be possible at 300 miles between charging stations?

Will goods be transported by truck take days or weeks to get to their destinations? Will there be electric trains?

Not only will we need a new car, but we will also need new lawnmowers, trimmers, construction equipment, ships, and other things now powered by gas and diesel.

It looks like we have a long way to go.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.