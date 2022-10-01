 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We've got a long way to go before going all-electric

Before we go to all green, electric transportation, we need to make sure that there is enough wind and solar power to replace current power plants.

Then we would need charging stations statewide – not only on main highways, but in rural areas. Every household would also need a charging outlet.

After all that, how will travel at any long distance be possible at 300 miles between charging stations?

Will goods be transported by truck take days or weeks to get to their destinations? Will there be electric trains?

Not only will we need a new car, but we will also need new lawnmowers, trimmers, construction equipment, ships, and other things now powered by gas and diesel.

It looks like we have a long way to go.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Letter: Lankford won't stand for sickened veterans

"Lankford’s vote against the bill to help veterans who were exposed to toxic waste from burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq shows he has no compassion for those who voluntarily serve our country," says Coweta resident Darrell Winkle.

Letter: GOP leaders caved to Trump's threats

"I believe more people than those leaving would have returned to the GOP if party leadership had finally told Trump not to let the door hit him in his rear end on his way out," says Jenks resident H.R. Cooper.

