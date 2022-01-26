Letter: We've forgotten the Oklahoma Standard during the pandemic

The Oklahoma Standard came about after the Oklahoma City bombing due to the outpouring of volunteers that worked so hard to help find the bodies in the debris and to come to the aid of the friends and families to help them cope with their loss.

The standard emphasizes the importance of the evident service, volunteerism and the Oklahoma community. While service volunteerism in Oklahoma is still strong, where is the strong sense of community unity?

We have a governor and legislative majority who don't seem to care that unvaccinated persons are running around, many without masks, who might be COVID-19 carriers, or infected, or at-risk candidates for infection. There is no "Oklahoma Standard" here.

If we were experiencing a smallpox epidemic and had no vaccine, wouldn't we all come together to fight it, to limit our exposure, and work to find a vaccine and get it to everyone to stop the disease? So, why the difference, now?

Politics, plain and simple. A large faction of Republican Party members has latched on to a former president that is national and international embarrassment and disgrace, and don't want to unlatch for fear of losing some of their base. Their plan should be to do more than give lip service to the Oklahoma Standard.

