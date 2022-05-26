Letter: We've been duped as freedoms disappear in the land of the free

Gov. Kevin Stitt wanted Oklahoma to stand out – he just didn’t say it would be in a positive way.

We now have the most restrictive abortion laws. What about HIPPA? How is anyone going to legally know anything about a woman’s health care except her physician? They’re not legally required to report pregnancies, and that violates HIPPA.

What about freedom from other people’s religions? Isn’t that why the pilgrims came over in the first place?

And what about keeping the state and religion separate? I guess there are a lot of loopholes for most every single law. We have been duped.

People need to wake up and vote. Our state is more crooked now than it’s ever been. As my Republican friend told me today, “Well, this is Oklahoma. A syphilitic emu could get elected if they have an ‘R’ next to their name.”

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

