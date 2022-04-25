Letter: Western nations show indifference to Ukraine's plight

For the utterly coldhearted carnage, cruelty and callousness of Russia in wreaking incredible havoc on an entire people, and for the utter unwillingness of the Westerners to lift a finger in providing real military support for a besieged people, there is an underlying mentality.

Consider G.K. Chesterton from over a century ago: "The evil of militarism is not that it shows certain men to be fierce and haughty and excessively warlike. The evil of militarism is that it shows most men to be tame and timid and excessively peaceable.

“The professional soldier gains more and more power as the general courage of a community declines. Thus the Pretorian guard became more and more important in Rome as Rome became more and more luxurious and feeble. The military man gains the civil power in proportion as the civilian loses the military virtues.

“And as it was in ancient Rome so it is in contemporary Europe. There never was a time when nations were more militarist. There never was a time when men were less brave. All ages and all epics have sung of arms and the man; but we have effected simultaneously the deterioration of the man and the fantastic perfection of the arms."

Chesterton's words are from his work titled "Heretics." Recently, at the end of a long interview with the mayor of Lviv, Ukraine, the CNN anchor signed off, "Good luck and stay safe."

