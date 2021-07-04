 Skip to main content
Letter: West Tulsa residents worried about poor air quality
The Eugene Field revitalization project promises to improve the quality of life of residents of the River West neighborhood.

As a 2019-2020 fellow with the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, I had the opportunity to go door-to-door in the neighborhood asking residents about their perception of air quality.

While one father told me he had many conversations with Urban Strategies representatives, none asked him about the quality of the air he and his family breathed.

Indeed, 80% of the 110 persons surveyed in the Eugene Field and Garden City neighborhoods expressed dissatisfaction with the air quality.

Over 80% of those interviewed complained that the air smelled bad. Over 50% were concerned about their health and/or the health of members of their household.

Almost half wanted to move to a different place, and over 40% complained that air pollution in the neighborhood irritated their eyes, nose and/or throat.

One-third said that they limited their own and/or their children’s outdoor activities due to poor air quality and complained of difficulty breathing or that their asthma is triggered by it.

They attributed the source of poor air quality to Holly Refinery, by 89% of respondents.

Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed believe that city leaders should take action to improve Tulsa’s air quality.

A resident who lived across the street from Holly Refinery told me to relay this to official: “Make the air smell better for us poor folks.”

Thus far, no meaningful action has yet to be taken.

