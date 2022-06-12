Letter: We're stuck in a cycle of tragedy with guns

The list of mass shootings is well known. Each week we add to that list. Just in the past two weeks, we added Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa; Philadelphia, Phoenix and Chattanooga, Tennessee, were added last weekend. Our hearts break as we reflect on the lives lost and the grief of those left without their loved ones.

The discussions begin each time with the same arguments we have heard before, making headlines as to proposed gun legislation and/or mental health needs. Since studies show that the great majority of people in this country are in favor of background checks, waiting periods and especially a ban on all military-style rifles, the question of why our legislators continue to be unable to accomplish these things remains unanswered.

Could it be that hidden under the headlines are those who profit from such tragedies? Manufacturers and merchants who sell more guns than usual after each mind boggling event; the politicians who have yet another chance to garner votes from constituents who have erroneously been led to believe any gun restriction is tantamount to removing all guns; and the influential lobbyists who are against any such legislation.

If we continue to justify profit for some at the expense of the very lives of others; if we continue to distort truths; and, if we continue to elect legislators who ignore the will of the people, then we are destined to read the same headlines over and over and over again.

