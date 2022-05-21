 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We're helping Europe, but what about us at home?

As a Republican, I listened to Sen. James Lankford’s town hall meeting by telephone. As I listened to 10 or 12 call-ins, I did not hear one complaint about our high energy costs. Everything was about high gasoline prices.

Well, my natural gas bill has doubled since last year. Now the U.S. government is talking about supplying Europe with liquefied natural gas.

How much is NATO contributing to the Ukraine war? Our elected officials don’t seem too eager to talk about this matter. Yes, we are supposed to be a compassionate and caring country. What about Americans worried about surviving from paycheck to paycheck? What as NATO done to help Americans? Very little.

This may seem like a selfish notion, but I feel like the United States should take care of our citizens first. Will things change after the November elections? I seriously doubt it. Our elected officials seem more interested in power than concerns about the people they serve.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

