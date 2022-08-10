Letter: We're for Bobby Dean Orcutt for City Council District 4

We are college students living in Tulsa City Council District 4, studying political science and urban planning, and hoping to see all District 4 neighborhoods become vibrant communities that contribute to Tulsa’s unique identity. With these goals in mind, we’re excited to support Bobby Dean Orcutt for District 4 councilor.

Orcutt is an owner of the Mercury Lounge and SSDD Print Co., and showed leadership among small business owners by finding ways to keep his businesses safely open during the early stages of the pandemic. Support for small business is one of the main pillars of Orcutt’s campaign, and will undoubtedly help to make Tulsa a great place to own and enjoy a range of small businesses.

Orcutt’s plans to improve infrastructure through road fixes and street light additions will improve the district’s safety. His focus on providing more accessibility for basic services – like water fountains, public restrooms, and outdoor cellphone charging stations – will greatly improve the experience of living and working in District 4.

Additionally, Orcutt has consistently shown support for policies that will benefit hard-working people. He has routinely supported increased funding for the Fire Department, whose workers are consistently underpaid and overworked. He is also focused on the well-being of organized workers, receiving endorsements from Iron Workers Local 584 and American Federation of Teachers Local 6049.

With these policies and initiatives in mind, we encourage a vote for Bobby Dean Orcutt for District 4 City Council on Aug. 23.

