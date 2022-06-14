 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We're casting stones concerning the Saudi golf league

Lately, our national sports writers have criticized pro golfers for playing in the new Saudi-sponsored golf league.

The issue seems to be greed on the players’ part and human rights issues on the Saudi side. I wonder how many of them would refuse to cover sports for the Saudis if offered $5 million?

Also, have we in America forgotten some of our own human rights issues? Kent State had four killed and nine wounded by the Ohio National Guard. Wounded Knee saw 200 men women and children massacred. Emmett Till was lynched by a Mississippi mob.

Let’s not be too hasty to point the finger at other county’s transgressions. We have the best country in the world, but we are not perfect.

