Letter: We're being led away from the things that define our country

The Federal Reserve acted on inflation and the Jan. 6 committee presented its findings. Constitutional issues and capitalism, it can’t get any better.

Three things define our country: the peaceful transfer of political power; capitalism; and individualism in religion.

Many Americans worry that security in food, shelter, health and a little for the future is out of reach. The feds’ solution: hike interest rates, make mortgages harder to get, and risk job losses and lost health care.

And groceries? Even with massive energy company profits, Oklahoma energy companies are taxed at such a low rate that liberal lawmakers say we have to tax groceries. Corporate profits become inflationary debt for the middle class.

Some fear regulation of profits. Yet regulatory government is favorably mentioned in the Constitution, as in "a well-regulated militia.” A democratically elected government can regulate both.

The Jan. 6 committee identified right-wing zealots, using violence rather than the ballot. Whatever we do about gun violence, we must separate them from the issue of gun safety. They are un-American and advance no sensible solutions for the real problems affecting the middle class.

Former President Donald Trump lends charisma and a facade of coherence to their cause. Defeat Trump not because he is Trump, but because he lends an air of legitimacy to these nasty, faulty beliefs about our country.

