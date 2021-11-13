Letter: We're also facing a housing, homelessness pandemic

Is the inability to obtain affordable housing and increased homelessness not also a pandemic?

I am by no means attempting to downplay the significant toll COVID-19 has had on the United States and the world abroad. We are all aware. But how many of us are aware that homelessness and renters being cost-burdened was increasing significantly even prior to the pandemic?

If you weren’t aware, I’m not surprised. According to The Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, those who have been most affected by the changes in rent prices were those who are low income and from minority groups.

Also, despite the government assistance provided for rent and utilities distributed through the United States, a proposal has not been posed to solve the root of the problem: a lack of affordable housing coupled with low wages.

According to the national low-income housing coalition, Oklahoma has a shortage of 71,172 rental homes and apartments that are available for those who are extremely low income.

Who are those most likely to occupy jobs that require regular human interaction and exposure to the coronavirus? Those who are low income, and are working regularly with the public!