Letter: Well-armed citizenry protects us all

In regards to a recent letter about gun control, the context of our Second Amendment rights should be viewed in the historical situation of the time.

After winning a war against our oppressors by citizens and their personal weapons, the authors of the Constitution realized that it was armed citizens (a well-equipped militia) that stopped the British government from ruling over us.

Well-armed citizens are a must to keep any government from dictating to us. No wonder our current government wants to disarm us. Disarmed citizens are much easier to control. Just look to Australia, China and Russia. Our freedoms require well-armed citizens to keep any government from controlling us.

Remember the government works for us. If it gets the power to control us, it will do just that and then we the people will no longer exist.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.