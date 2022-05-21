Letter: Welcome to Oklahoma, where we care about life until after you're born

Unfortunately, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s and the Republican Party’s concern for the unborn child ends at the birth canal.

Like a brand-new automobile whose blue book value drops dramatically upon driving it off the lot, once actually born in Oklahoma, the same child whom Republicans vow to “protect” in the womb is subject to some of the most adverse conditions in the nation regarding child well-being.

Absurdly, the Republican Party’s message to would-be parents is basically this: Welcome to Oklahoma. We’ll make sure your children are born (unless there are complicating issues and you don’t have health insurance), but we’ll do as little as we can get by with to help you feed, house, educate, and care for your children’s health and safety.

Furthermore, if your children are white we’ll ban anything they feel uncomfortable about in the curriculum at school. But if your children are black or brown, they might feel uncomfortable, because they are more likely to be suspended, expelled, or imprisoned before they are out of school.

Finally, we’re working as quickly as possible to limit your personal choices around voting and planning your family.

But the good news is you don’t have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, which has killed a million people in the U.S. in the last two and a half years – although the vaccines for other diseases are still required. In fact, you don’t even have to wear a mask if it makes you feel less free.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.