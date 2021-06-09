Letter: Webster High School counselor deserves praise

Kudos to Webster High School lead counselor Susan Allen! ("'The comeback kid': Webster senior goes from dropout to college-bound achiever," May 24).

Allen is responsible for guiding half the student body and, yet, she sees the potential in each one.

She does her best to steer them on the path to graduation. This year will see 100% of Webster High School seniors graduating in no small part to counselor Susan Allen.

