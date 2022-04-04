 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Webb telescope could answer questions about universe

  • 0

In coming months, the scientific community is going to be waiting for the reward of years of scientific engineering in the form of signals beamed back from the James Webb Telescope.

One of the things a lot of people are paying close attention to is a possible confirmation of interstellar life forms. With this idea no longer a dream of science fiction writers, we are now closer than ever to answering that question of whether we are alone in the universe.

If by some fact we do discover intelligent sentient life among the stars, what does that do to our way of thinking? There will no doubt be a theological crisis. While jotting out the idea for this letter, an article on TheHill.com explained how NASA assembled religious leaders to guestimate how the human race would react to such news.

The Rev. Dr. Andrew Davison, of the University of Cambridge, notes that a “large number of people would turn to their religious traditions for guidance” if aliens were ever discovered. But this shouldn’t have to be fearful as this could also be a new chapter in our evolution as a species.

People are also reading…

An advanced civilization could give the human race something to aspire to. The next few months, as the telescope begins to align its focus mirrors, I, for one, cannot wait to find out that in our lifetime we just might discover what a lot of us have suspected for a long time: We are not alone in this universe after all.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

"In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19. Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent," says Tulsa resident Charles Threadgill.

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

"The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States," says Jenks resident Gary Peer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert