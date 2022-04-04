Letter: Webb telescope could answer questions about universe

In coming months, the scientific community is going to be waiting for the reward of years of scientific engineering in the form of signals beamed back from the James Webb Telescope.

One of the things a lot of people are paying close attention to is a possible confirmation of interstellar life forms. With this idea no longer a dream of science fiction writers, we are now closer than ever to answering that question of whether we are alone in the universe.

If by some fact we do discover intelligent sentient life among the stars, what does that do to our way of thinking? There will no doubt be a theological crisis. While jotting out the idea for this letter, an article on TheHill.com explained how NASA assembled religious leaders to guestimate how the human race would react to such news.

The Rev. Dr. Andrew Davison, of the University of Cambridge, notes that a “large number of people would turn to their religious traditions for guidance” if aliens were ever discovered. But this shouldn’t have to be fearful as this could also be a new chapter in our evolution as a species.

An advanced civilization could give the human race something to aspire to. The next few months, as the telescope begins to align its focus mirrors, I, for one, cannot wait to find out that in our lifetime we just might discover what a lot of us have suspected for a long time: We are not alone in this universe after all.

