Letter: Wearing a mask makes sense

What is freedom? More precisely, what do we mean when we say, "This is a free country.”

Here is a definition from the Oxford Dictionary: “The power or right to act, speak or think as one wants without hinderance or restraint.”

Is that what living in a free country really means?

We are not free to act to harm, rob or kill our fellow citizens; we are not free to speak lies and slander toward others; and we are not free to think harmful thoughts if we say them or write them down.

Most laws remove some freedom, but they usually make sense, and the majority of us accept them.

This brings me to wearing a mask during a pandemic.

Is a mandate to wear a mask a loss of freedom? Yes.

But does it make sense? Of course, it makes sense.

Science has shown that wearing a mask diminishes spread of COVID-19 and this new delta variant is more infectious.

Oklahoma ranks fifth in the new resurgence of COVID-19. We live in a free country, but we are never, really completely free.

The constraints on freedom usually involve what is best for society.