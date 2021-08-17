Letter: Wearing a mask in a pandemic leads to the betterment of mankind

This letter is about deciding whether to wear a mask. It is a stupefyingly simple choice, yet one that requires deep self-reflection.

A pandemic requires two things to continue: the ability to spread and enough time to do it.

It takes lots of time and money to impact the ability of a virus to spread.

It takes next to nothing to impact the time available to the virus.

Wear a mask, slow the spread. Have a positive impact on the world, while it’s still easy.

It’s that simple.

For reasons unclear to me, many people find such a simple solution unfathomable.

The best I can make of it, by wearing a mask they feel personally diminished. But how?

I refuse to conclude this reflects lazy thinking. I try to think better of people.

By nature we are social creatures, at our best when working together towards a common good.

Considering and acting for the common good is a defining feature of being human.

Judging from what I hear about religions, placing the welfare of others before your own is a path to godliness.