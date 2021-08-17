 Skip to main content
Letter: Wearing a mask in a pandemic leads to the betterment of mankind
This letter is about deciding whether to wear a mask. It is a stupefyingly simple choice, yet one that requires deep self-reflection.

A pandemic requires two things to continue: the ability to spread and enough time to do it.

It takes lots of time and money to impact the ability of a virus to spread.

It takes next to nothing to impact the time available to the virus.

Wear a mask, slow the spread. Have a positive impact on the world, while it’s still easy.

It’s that simple.

For reasons unclear to me, many people find such a simple solution unfathomable.

The best I can make of it, by wearing a mask they feel personally diminished. But how?

I refuse to conclude this reflects lazy thinking. I try to think better of people.

By nature we are social creatures, at our best when working together towards a common good.

Considering and acting for the common good is a defining feature of being human.

Judging from what I hear about religions, placing the welfare of others before your own is a path to godliness.

Surely those choosing to not wear a mask share these basic values. What individual considerations could possibly supplant that?

If we all chose to wear a mask simply out of consideration of others and the common good, then the deed is done without diminishment of the individual, and possibly the betterment of all mankind.

Upon reflection, it seems that simple.

Michael Lock, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

