Letter: Wear red for National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls

Regarding the April 20 Associated Press story "Oklahoma Seeks Coordination on Indigenous Peoples Cold Cases," I would like to thank the Tulsa World for the continued coverage of missing and murdered Indigenous people in our state.

While the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people has become more known mainstream, there may be readers not aware that this is an issue in our own backyard.

The Not Invisible Act of 2019, Savanna’s Act, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s recent formation of a Missing and Murdered Unit, and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signing of Ida’s Law (Senate Bill 172) are all steps in the right direction toward finding and closing cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

And while tribal, state and federal legislation is being passed, it is important that advocates continue to be vocal.

While funding is being secured, and agencies are being formed, there are still Native American people right here in Oklahoma disappearing.