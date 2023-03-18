I cannot express enough my disappointment at Sen. Markwayne Mullin's verbal attack on Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien.

As a military veteran, an Oklahoman and someone who works for a living, I am tired of wealthy elitists like Mullin telling our special interest representatives that they are unimportant while he kisses the ring of wealthy special interests.

Mullin never served in our great military. He never served in the police. Good Christians and good Americans who respect the First Amendment do not tell their fellow Americans to “shut their mouth.”

Mullin is a poser and should humble himself. He should publicly apologize and work toward becoming the good and decent representative to the Senate that Oklahomans have earned. Not this trash.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.