Letter: We want the best for our state, but we don't want to pay for it. Unless it's a college football coach.

Businesses have to make money. Yet with COVID-19, climate change and contaminated politics, some companies and their employees are seeking more than just a workplace to make that money, especially in the growing environment of flexible work schedules as a result of COVID.

Forward-looking businesses want a place where their employees can live peaceably, raise their families, and have amenities like restaurants, theaters, pubs, community events, parks and green spaces, where the homeless are sheltered, fed and cared for, and where churches are less attuned to doctrinal purity and biblical historicity (as opposed to biblical "history") and more attuned to purposeful charity and the Gospel of Jesus Christ (as opposed to the "gospel" of political extremism).

Gov. Kevin Stitt, in his State of the State address, in an effort to be forward-looking, said he wants Oklahoma to be a business-friendly state, maybe the most business-friendly. To me, that's code for "Let's cut taxes."

While some of us look at taxes as part of good citizenship, a good many of us look at taxes as "taking from Peter to pay Paul" or worse, "as taking from me to pay for welfare."

Yet we Oklahomans generally don't chafe at the high salaries of college coaches; we don't mind that a college football coach is exponentially the highest-paid state employee.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

