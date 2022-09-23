Letter: We shouldn't the PGA a mulligan on its security bill

With the prices the PGA charged for tickets, T-shirts, water, refreshments and food for the U.S. Open, it should not be asking the city of Tulsa to write off $100,000 of the $225,000 bill for security.

The explanation that the security expense was more than budgeted is simply not a justification. Maybe the PGA expenses and income should be fully disclosed to see which expenses came in under budget, and by how much, and how much the income exceed the projection.

If the event lost money, then an adjustment request might be appropriate. But if it didn't make as much money as the PGA wanted, it should not get a mulligan.

