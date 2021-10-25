Letter: We should support the teaching of foreign languages

I read the Oct. 19 column, “Point: Foreign language study is desirable, but not essential,” and became very irritated and sad. The study of world languages is so much more than just a filler course in high school and college. It is a necessity for promoting understanding among today’s world cultures.

I began my world language learning as a ninth grader. The first day of school, I took my Spanish book home and poured over it. I was totally enchanted by the possibility of learning another language. I took four years of Spanish in high school and decided to major in it in college. I added an additional language, German, and decided I wanted to share my enchantment by teaching those languages. I have done so for more than 25 years.

Language learning encompasses so many parts—grammar, history, culture. Many current and past students have told me that their language study has strengthened their understanding of English and history and opened up new worlds to them in exploring different cultures.

In short, world language learning strengthens people in multiple ways. This is both desirable and essential for us all to become good citizens of today’s world.