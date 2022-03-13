Letter: We should ring the bells in support of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has saddened the whole world. Americans have historically helped people all over the world. What can we do to help?

My suggestion is to urge our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and civic leaders to ring the bells, and sound the sirens every noon hour for one minute until the war is over to show or solidarity with the people of Ukraine and also the people of Russia that we pray for them.

History has taught us that today’s enemies may be our friends tomorrow: Great Britain (burned the White House), Japanese, Germans, and so on. We are brothers and sisters in the eyes of God.

