Letter: We should not let China buy up Oklahoma farmland

As you are most likely aware, Chinese companies are buying up farmland in the United States. This includes land in Oklahoma. China making these purchases is not a new development. It has been going on for a number of years.

Surely in a time of record high inflation, crippled supply lines, growing food shortages and a looming recession, you object to America's most formidable foreign threat owning large portions of critically important farmland in America and Oklahoma.

It is this voter's view that all elected officials representing Oklahoma must present a unified front in opposition to this violation of our state and national sovereignty.

Most emphatically, I encourage you to contact your fellow Oklahomans in both chambers of Congress and unite in unmovable opposition to this dangerous and unacceptable behavior.

