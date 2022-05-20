 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We should not let China buy up Oklahoma farmland

  • 0

As you are most likely aware, Chinese companies are buying up farmland in the United States. This includes land in Oklahoma. China making these purchases is not a new development. It has been going on for a number of years.

Surely in a time of record high inflation, crippled supply lines, growing food shortages and a looming recession, you object to America's most formidable foreign threat owning large portions of critically important farmland in America and Oklahoma.

It is this voter's view that all elected officials representing Oklahoma must present a unified front in opposition to this violation of our state and national sovereignty.

Most emphatically, I encourage you to contact your fellow Oklahomans in both chambers of Congress and unite in unmovable opposition to this dangerous and unacceptable behavior.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

"Like a grade schooler, he uses demeaning nicknames for people he doesn’t like. He downplayed COVID-19, comparing it to the flu, and advocated treatment with ineffective medication while critical of masking and social distancing as hundreds of thousands of Americans died," says Tulsa resident Kenneth Calabrese.

Letter: Failure of SB 676 a win for LGBTQ+ community

Letter: Failure of SB 676 a win for LGBTQ+ community

"If SB 676 were to pass, it would greatly harm Oklahoma's LGBTQ+ youth and further promote discrimination, social isolation, increased suicide rates, and violate the individual's privacy," writes Tahlequah resident Meghan Barnett.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert