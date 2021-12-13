Letter: We should listen to scientists instead of politicians on vaccines

In a recent Tulsa World article (“Physician blasts AG’s vaccine comment,” Dec. 8), Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clarke stated our state leadership is “doing a gross disservice to the public.”

The article points out how physicians read scientific journals, discuss with other professionals – locally, statewide, but also globally – and as Dr. Kendrick from the OU School of Community Medicine stated, “the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines is the same science used to develop prior successful vaccines.”

So, when a non-science person (state Attorney General Bill O’Connor) questions the science and the medical professionals, I agree with Dr. Clarke’s comment that they are, “doing a gross disservice to the public.”

In June of this year, the AMA survey showed over 96% of doctors fully vaccinated against Covid-19. So, the percentage is even higher as of this writing.