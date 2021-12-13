Letter: We should listen to scientists instead of politicians on vaccines

In a recent Tulsa World article (“Physician blasts AG’s vaccine comment,” Dec. 8), Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clarke stated our state leadership is “doing a gross disservice to the public.”
The article points out how physicians read scientific journals, discuss with other professionals – locally, statewide, but also globally – and as Dr. Kendrick from the OU School of Community Medicine stated, “the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines is the same science used to develop prior successful vaccines.”
So, when a non-science person (state Attorney General Bill O’Connor) questions the science and the medical professionals, I agree with Dr. Clarke’s comment that they are, “doing a gross disservice to the public.”
In June of this year, the AMA survey showed over 96% of doctors fully vaccinated against Covid-19. So, the percentage is even higher as of this writing.
If doctors, who are also scientists, believe in the science, and thus rolled up their sleeves to take the jab, shouldn’t everyone do the same? The doctors not only want to protect themselves, but their families, their loved ones, and their patients.
As Dr. Clarke pointed out, “it is unbelievably mind-boggling how many people are working on COVID, COVID vaccine and COVID research, we’ve never seen this kind of effort.”
Thank goodness for the “warp speed” process that has been so successful. How would a person live with good conscience if they were unvaccinated, got COVID, then transmitted that virus to a loved one who then died? Think about it.
