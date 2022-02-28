Letter: We should encourage more natural gas drilling, production

The tragic Ukrainian crisis exposes not only Russian aggression, but also our own failure to engender a strategically necessary energy policy.

As we see Germany rejecting Russia's natural gas from its newly constructed pipeline, we cannot offer to adequately replace that fuel source ourselves because our current Washington government has chosen to restrict drilling and scuttle badly needed natural gas pipelines.

Reuters reports that recent natural gas pipeline projects "held up by regulators and legal battles include Williams Cos. Inc.'s Northeast Supply Enhancement from Pennsylvania to New Jersey and New York...." Even as Oklahoma's own Boone Pickens invested in wind energy, he recognized that natural gas was a bridge fuel, and much less polluting to our air than oil or coal.

Rather than wait for wind and solar to catch up to our energy needs, the Biden administration has done more than just scuttle the oil transporting Keystone XL pipeline, with its admittedly air polluting consequences.

It has curtailed natural gas development and its transporting pipelines, which can provide both for our own energy needs and, in the form of liquification, alternative supplies to Germany and other friendly European countries.