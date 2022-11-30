 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We should all be ready to condemn violence, murder

With the latest mass murder of patrons of Club Q on National Transgender Remembrance Day, I want to approach this from a new angle.

Whether you are an advocate for the LGTBQIA+ community or are in opposition due to religious or moral opinions, I believe we all can agree that murder is wrong. No person or community should live in fear just for existing.

Can all sides just come together and condemn violence? We have seen arson here in Tulsa that would have impacted adjacent businesses. Families with members of the queer community are living in fear of being the next target. This isn’t right. It’s going to take all of us working together to condemn violence. It’s unacceptable.

Just by looking, you cannot be sure of someone’s sexual orientation. Maybe they are an ally, maybe they are an advocate. Maybe they just really like rainbows. None of these are reasons to fear for their life. If you are truly Christian, wouldn’t Christ say life is sacred?

It’s time for a vocal opposition to violence from the pulpit, the pundits and the people.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

