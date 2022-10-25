Letter: We need to trust in people's votes

This is a follow-up to the opinion dated Sept. 14 and responds to a generic question: Why did the framers of the Constitution create the Electoral College system versus letting the citizenry select the two highest offices in the land?

The reason is simple: They did not trust the average citizen to be able to weigh complex issues and make informed decisions in the process of casting their votes.

A passage in the 68th essay of the Federalist Papers dated March 12, 1788, describes this well: "...A small number of persons, selected by their fellow citizens from the general mass, will be most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite to such complicated investigations."

Dr. Philip J. Van Fossen of Purdue University narrowed this down a bit in writing that, "...The original purpose of the electors was not to reflect the will of the citizens, but rather to 'serve as a check on a public who might be misled.'"

Politicians throughout history have paved their road to political office through stirring rhetoric meant to unite a base, regardless of the correctness of statements made. They exude hubris, lean on equivocation, and flame paranoia. And because people tend to be gullible, we all too often fall in line.

We will never have a fully informed public, but we need our votes, not those of an outdated Electoral College, to select the two highest offices in the land, be those ultimately the best choices or not.

