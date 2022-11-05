Letter: We need to tone down the violent rhetoric

In a weekend article in your paper, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill, wondered what we can do better to avoid politically based violent attacks, such as the horrendous one on Paul Pelosi (“Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to U.S. lawmakers,” Oct. 30). He suggests “…working to tone down some of the violent rhetoric…” as well as increasing security details for members of Congress and their families.

I have a better idea: An immediate and complete stop of all the violent rhetoric, followed by a full and immediate condemnation of the demonization of the opposing party, and an ongoing call out of any and all members of any party who use lies and calls for violence to further their personal agendas.

The media can take the first step by refusing to report, or repeat, false or incendiary comments or memes.

And to all holders of public office and, consequently, the public trust: Please demonstrate true leadership and the actual Christian values Jesus espoused. Put down your personal agenda and start doing the job you were elected to do.

