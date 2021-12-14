Letter: We need to support our neighborhood schools

Tulsa is facing an education crisis and has been for years. Emergency certifications, school closures, magnet schools, and the growing number of charter schools have left proper neighborhood schools hurting, especially in north and east Tulsa.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have only worsened this crisis. As the 2021 Equality Indicators become public, Tulsa’s overall score has fallen when compared to 2020. Regarding education, the indicators show that third-grade reading proficiency by income and emergency teacher certification by geography fell drastically, with emergency teacher certification by geography falling to the lowest point yet.

We need to support proper neighborhood schools to improve education for all children in Tulsa. This support needs to start from the top, with districts across the state offering a competitive salary for educators. We will lose certified teachers to other schools or careers entirely if they can continue to provide higher wages than public schools.